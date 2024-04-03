Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Invests $1.12 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSPD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,870,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,614,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,147,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.