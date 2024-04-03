The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

DSGX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $90.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $94.54.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

