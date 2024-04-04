Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AA4 opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.52) on Thursday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.60 ($0.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.47.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

