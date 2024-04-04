Amedeo Air Four Plus (AA4) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance
AA4 opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.52) on Thursday. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 49.60 ($0.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £127.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.47.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amedeo Air Four Plus
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.