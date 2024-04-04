Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (MURGY) to Issue Dividend of $1.14 on May 15th

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.1351 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $49.79.
