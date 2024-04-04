JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (JAGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.90 on May 24th

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Up 0.3 %
JAGI opened at GBX 354.12 ($4.45) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £319.52 million, a P/E ratio of -35,300.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 309.33 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 370 ($4.64).
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile
