Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on May 3rd

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ HIHO opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.03. Highway has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.08.

Highway ( NASDAQ:HIHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

