Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

