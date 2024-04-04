Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.19.
Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Gold Rush: Exploring 5 Sector Giants Amidst Soaring Prices
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.