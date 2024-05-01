Choreo LLC Acquires 32,336 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,724 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 905,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 240,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 54,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.49 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

