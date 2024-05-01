Choreo LLC Buys 462 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Copart by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 183,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 109,928 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Copart by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 494,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 244,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

CPRT opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

