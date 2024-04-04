Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.39 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.63 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.53. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 2.8 %

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $194.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.02. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $119.46 and a 12 month high of $196.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

