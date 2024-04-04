BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) Insider Andrew Sykes Buys 20,000 Shares

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Sykes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($32,638.71).

BBGI Global Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON BBGI opened at GBX 130 ($1.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £929.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,166.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a 1-year low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 157 ($1.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 130.64.

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

BBGI Global Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a GBX 3.97 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.