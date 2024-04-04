abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Insider Tom Challenor Sells 40,959 Shares

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) insider Tom Challenor sold 40,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.90), for a total value of £29,490.48 ($37,020.44).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Stock Up 0.3 %

ADIG stock opened at GBX 72.40 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 77.77. The company has a market cap of £218.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,634.00 and a beta of 0.39. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.40 ($1.11).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

