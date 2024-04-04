Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LULU. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.29.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 1.1 %

LULU opened at $374.01 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.19. The company has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

