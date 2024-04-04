GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,379 Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $50,840.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,615.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GameStop stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 569.53 and a beta of -0.45. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
