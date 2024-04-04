Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Alex R. Thurman Sells 474 Shares

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $94.31 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $97.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

