IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Trading Down 0%

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.80 and last traded at $43.91. Approximately 16,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 14,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $439.10 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92.

Institutional Trading of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

