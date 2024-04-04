Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Down 3.4%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 213,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 935,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Kaixin Auto Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaixin Auto

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaixin Auto stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Company Profile

Kaixin Auto Holdings primarily engages in the sale of domestic and imported automobiles in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on automobiles brands, such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Porsche. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

