Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,807 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $92.93 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

