Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $118.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,938,470.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $114.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

