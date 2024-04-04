Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYESD) Trading Down 11.3%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESD – Get Free Report) dropped 11.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 21,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Rise Gold Trading Down 11.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp., an exploration stage mining company, focuses on the acquisition of mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine Property that comprises approximately 93 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.
