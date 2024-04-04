UMB Bank n.a. Has $82.18 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,664 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up about 1.2% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.22% of Fastenal worth $82,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 297,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 117,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.1 %

FAST opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.05. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 34,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $2,331,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

