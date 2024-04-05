Agape ATP Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Agape ATP’s (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Agape ATP had issued 1,650,000 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Agape ATP’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Agape ATP Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC opened at $0.31 on Friday. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.55.
About Agape ATP
