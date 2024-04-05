Agape ATP Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th (NASDAQ:ATPC)

Agape ATP’s (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 8th. Agape ATP had issued 1,650,000 shares in its public offering on October 11th. The total size of the offering was $6,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Agape ATP’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC opened at $0.31 on Friday. Agape ATP has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 million and a PE ratio of -15.55.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names.

