Ben Guyatt Sells 59,298 Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT) Stock

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Free Report) insider Ben Guyatt sold 59,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.17), for a total transaction of £102,585.54 ($128,779.24).
Forterra Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 160.20 ($2.01) on Friday. Forterra plc has a 12 month low of GBX 122.20 ($1.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 205.50 ($2.58). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The firm has a market cap of £340.91 million, a P/E ratio of 2,670.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.
Forterra Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.
About Forterra
Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.
