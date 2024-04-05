Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 190

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BBOX
Tritax Big Box Price Performance
About Tritax Big Box
Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tritax Big Box
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.