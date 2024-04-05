Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 190

Tritax Big Box (LON:BBOX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 190 ($2.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BBOX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.95) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 155.60 ($1.95) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 154.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3,890.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45. Tritax Big Box has a 1-year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 173 ($2.17).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (Tritax Big Box or the Company) is the UK's specialist in logistics real estate with the UK's largest investment portfolio and largest logistics-focused land platform. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

