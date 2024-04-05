Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Insider Sells $19,817.37 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) insider Priya Singhal sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total value of $19,817.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,157.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Priya Singhal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26.

On Friday, February 16th, Priya Singhal sold 108 shares of Biogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.49, for a total transaction of $23,920.92.

On Monday, February 12th, Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $205.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.22 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.03 and a 200-day moving average of $240.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.52.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

