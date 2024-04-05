Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 17,293 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 222.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 19.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

United Microelectronics stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

