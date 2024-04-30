Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 4,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,497.0 days.
Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile
