Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,700 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 4,048,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34,497.0 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.