Short Interest in Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Expands By 21.4%

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

SVLPF stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Savills has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

