Short Interest in Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Increases By 33.3%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Shares of TBTC stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Table Trac has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Table Trac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

