Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.52 and last traded at $72.52. Approximately 515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.

Pro Medicus Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.18.

Pro Medicus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pro Medicus Limited engages in the development and supply of healthcare imaging software and services to hospitals, diagnostic imaging groups, and other related health entities in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company offers Visage radiology information systems (RIS), a proprietary medical software for practice management, training, installation, professional services, and after-sale support and service products; and Promedicus.net, an e-health platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.