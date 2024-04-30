Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,576.0 days.
Scatec ASA Stock Performance
STECF stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.
Scatec ASA Company Profile
