Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,576.0 days.

Scatec ASA Stock Performance

STECF stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Scatec ASA has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.35.

Get Scatec ASA alerts:

Scatec ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides renewable energy solutions worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development & Construction segments. It produces and sells solar, winds, and hydro generated electricity. The company also develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Scatec ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scatec ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.