Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Down 7.9%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 294,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
Valens Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41.
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Valens
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.