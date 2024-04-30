Seatrium Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Seatrium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Seatrium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.

Seatrium Company Profile

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

