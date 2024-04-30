Seatrium Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 8th (OTCMKTS:SMBMF)

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, May 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.
Seatrium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SMBMF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Seatrium has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07.
Seatrium Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seatrium
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.