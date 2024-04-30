European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE-UN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.36. Approximately 145,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$216.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT Units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current portfolio of high-quality, multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

