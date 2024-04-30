TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.
TomTom Stock Performance
TMOAY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. TomTom has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
TomTom Company Profile
