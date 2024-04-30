TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Up 22.0% in April

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.0 days.

TomTom Stock Performance

TMOAY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. TomTom has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

