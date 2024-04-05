CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.27 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,327,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,740,000 after acquiring an additional 82,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,994,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CMS Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,342 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.