General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

General Mills Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GIS opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

