Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.86.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $39.73 on Monday. Intel has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 14,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 115,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $6,895,000. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $214,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

