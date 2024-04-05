Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $636.00

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636 ($7.98) and traded as high as GBX 643.50 ($8.08). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 643.50 ($8.08), with a volume of 17,865,534 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.13) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 675.33 ($8.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 639.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 636. The company has a market cap of £4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -784.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -4,878.05%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

