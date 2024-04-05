Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTCH. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Match Group Stock Down 5.7 %

MTCH stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 313.95% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Match Group by 161.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

