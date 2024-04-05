Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GNRC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $131.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.