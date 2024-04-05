Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 75,910 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.
