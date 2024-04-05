Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as low as $1.65. Acquired Sales shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 356 shares trading hands.

Acquired Sales Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

About Acquired Sales

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

