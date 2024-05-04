Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.54

Shares of Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.54 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.79 ($0.02). Keras Resources shares last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03), with a volume of 122,987 shares traded.
Keras Resources Stock Up 2.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.77.
About Keras Resources
Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah; and 85% interests in the Nayega manganese project, which covers an area of 19,903 hectares in northern Togo.
