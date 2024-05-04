VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.19

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.15. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 65,824 shares changing hands.
VPR Brands Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
