Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of MLAB stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of 589.21 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $187.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mesa Laboratories
Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mesa Laboratories
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.