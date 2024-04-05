Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $100.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $539.86 million, a P/E ratio of 589.21 and a beta of 0.83. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $187.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 0.45%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

