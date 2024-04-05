Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

