QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala Sells 3,000 Shares

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.4 %
QCOM stock opened at $169.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $177.59.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
