RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RIV opened at $11.84 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.