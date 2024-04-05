RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1289 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:RIV opened at $11.84 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
