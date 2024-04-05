RH (NYSE:RH) Director Mark S. Demilio Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RH Stock Down 5.2 %

RH stock opened at $282.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.46. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $406.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.35.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in RH by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.